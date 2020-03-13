River Spirit Casino announces postponed performances

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Several performances at River Spirit Casino in Tulsa have been postponed due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

Performances by headline artists Trevor Noah, Willie Nelson, and Candlebox, have been postponed.

Trevor Noah was set to perform Friday night but the show has been rescheduled for July 31.

Willie Nelson and Candlebox’s performances were also postponed, but a rescheduled date is pending for both.

River Spirit officials say each artist committed to rescheduling performances for a future date and all tickets purchased will be honored.

In the next few days, River Spirit will inform ticketholders via email when the new dates are announced. Guests can also visit this website for updates.

Additionally, refunds are available to guests upon request by calling 888-748-3731.