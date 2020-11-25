RIVERSPORT adding indoor ski, snowboarding slope

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A sports facility in Oklahoma City will be adding an indoor slope for alpine skiing and snowboarding.

RIVERSPORT announced the new indoor slope, Ski OKC, on Tuesday.

An Inasmuch Foundation grant will make the addition of the indoor slope possible, according to a RIVERSPORT news release.

Photo provided by Alpine Engineering.

Ski OKC will open in late spring of 2020 and feature an an infinite, articulating ski slope installed inside RIVERSPORT’s Whitewater Center, according to the news release.

“Inasmuch Foundation is a proud supporter of RIVERSPORT Foundation’s efforts to provide numerous activities for our entire community to enjoy,” said Bob Ross, president and CEO of Inasmuch Foundation. “The new indoor ski experience offers yet another adventure at the Boathouse District, but more importantly, it’s bringing a life experience to our underserved youth who may never have the opportunity to ski or snowboard.”

The ski simulator is covered in PoleSnow®, a specially-developed artificial ski grass that is made up of low-friction fibers misted with water to create a feeling similar to real snow, according to the news release.

The simulator will have a quick inclination system which allows the slope to go from a blue ski run to a black run in seconds. An added ramp will enable skiers and snowboarders to practice jumps, and a projected ski course will allow slalom practice. The experience will continue to expand as technology advances thanks to advanced augmented reality capabilities, the news release states.

Photo provided by Alpine Engineering.

“RIVERSPORT will be the first place in the world you can snow ski, surf and whitewater raft all in one location,” said RIVERSPORT Executive Director Mike Knopp. “Ski OKC will be open to passholders throughout the season, and we’ll offer ski and snowboard lessons. In the fall we’ll offer additional sessions for people to brush up on their skills before they head out on their annual ski trip.”

Ski OKC will be included in Xtreme day and season passes. Those passes will be offered for 50 percent off on Black Friday. Single experience passes, lessons and camps are also available.

Skiing and snowboarding will be incorporated into RIVERSPORT’s Youth Outreach programs.

“So many Oklahoma City kids would never get a chance to whitewater raft or surf – or ski – but now they can do it right here,” Knopp said. “This is about ensuring all kids have access to outdoor experiences, even if we’re doing some of them indoors!”

