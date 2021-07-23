Riversport Adventures, an official Olympic training facility, hosts watch party for Olympic opening ceremony

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Riversport Adventures, an official Olympic training site, hosted a watch party Friday night for the opening ceremonies of the Olympics.

The event had live music, people floating in kayaks in the water and food while watching the opening ceremony on a big screen next to their river rafting area.

“It’s just really great to see so many people coming out to see these athletes finally get to show the world what they’ve been training so hard for,” said Mike Knopp, executive director for Riversport Adventures.

From Tokyo to Oklahoma City, the opening ceremony gave folks plenty of reason to celebrate.

“Real Olympic feel to it throughout the evening,” Knopp said.

People had the opportunity to relax while watching the world’s best athletes take center stage.

“We have athletes from all over the country that come and move to Oklahoma City to pursue their Olympic dream,” Knopp said.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt speaks at Riversport in honor of the Olympic Summer Games.

Among the people in Tokyo is Oklahoma Olympic rowing coach Reilly Danpeer. She coaches at Riversport Adventures and sent a personal video back to Oklahoma.

“I’m coming to you from the Olympic village here in Tokyo,” Danpeer said. “I’m so excited to share this all with you.”

Even the Mayor of Oklahoma City David Holt stopped by. He gave a nod to the Sooner State’s rich Olympic history.

“When you think about Jim Thorpe, when you think about Shannon Miller, John Smith,” Holt said.

Both Holt and Knopp said that tradition is still going strong.

“Now it’s even more linked the fact that so many of these athletes every four years are training here,” Holt said. “The Olympics are not just something happening in a distant land, it’s happening right here in Oklahoma City.”

“It’s really a proud moment for us to have Oklahoma City so well represented at the Olympic games and this event tonight, just get to come out and be a part of it,” Knopp said.

Next month, Riversport Adventures gets to host what’s called the Super Cup. It’s where athletes that competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in canoe, kayaking will come to Oklahoma City to compete in just that. The event will be internationally televised.