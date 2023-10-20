OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – You and your furry friend are invited to celebrate “DOGtober” in the Boathouse District.

According to officials, RIVERSPORT and Bar K are kicking off DOGtober with various dog-friendly events beginning on National Fetch Day this Saturday.

SUP with Your Pup – Oct. 21, 1-4 p.m.

RIVERSPORT is hosting SUP with Your Pup at Bar K on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 1 to 4 p.m. The community is invited to experience stand up paddle boarding fun for both guests and their dogs. SUP with Your Pup is free for Bar K or RIVERSPORT members and $5 for non-members. All equipment will be provided.

Oklahoma River Run – Oct. 25, 6-7 p.m.

The Oklahoma River Run will continue Wednesday, Oct. 25, from 6 to 7 p.m. Beginning at Bar K, the free run is for both humans and dogs and features a 5K running course through the Boathouse District and Bricktown. The Oklahoma River Run is a weekly event on Wednesdays and is presented by Bar K, The Landrunners and RIVERSPORT, officials say.

Howl-O-Ween – Oct. 26, 6-9 p.m.

Bar K is hosting its first annual Howl-O-Ween Party on Thursday, Oct. 26, from 6 to 9 p.m. According to officials, the dog-friendly Halloween event features a costume contest with prizes, pet industry vendors, beer tastings and a haunted house experience.

To learn more, visit riversportokc.org/events.