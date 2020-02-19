RIVERSPORT hoping to hire 200 seasonal employees

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you’re looking for a summer job that will keep you outdoors, RIVERSPORT is hoping to fill 200 positions in the coming weeks.

“We’re looking for dependable students and adults to represent RIVERSPORT OKC as raft guides, adventure guides, and camp counselors, as well as in guest services and food and beverage,” said Adventures Program Manager Lucas Williams.

RIVERSPORT job fairs will take place on Feb. 22, Feb. 23, Feb. 29, and March 1 inside the McClendon Whitewater Center from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Applicants should be prepared for on-site interviews.

Positions are available at all three RIVERSPORT locations.

Candidates must be 16 or older to apply. The dress code for the job fair is business casual.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online before the job fairs.