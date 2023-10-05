OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – RIVERSPORT is offering an overnight urban camping experience this fall break.

According to RIVERSPORT, CAMPtober is planned for Saturday, October 7, at 5 p.m. through Sunday, October 8, at 9 a.m. The event includes overnight camping, outdoor games and activities, campfire stories and an outdoor movie. Dinner and breakfast will also be provided.

Officials say campers can choose from two passes:

Happy Camper Pass – $25 per person : Includes overnight camping/bathroom access – guests should bring their own outdoor gear and necessities – camping activities, an outdoor movie, dinner and breakfast.

: Includes overnight camping/bathroom access – guests should bring their own outdoor gear and necessities – camping activities, an outdoor movie, dinner and breakfast. Explorer Pass – $35 per person: Includes everything in the Happy Camper Pass, plus surfing, skiing, flatwater paddling and climbing.

Guests can purchase CAMPtober passes in advance online or in-person at RIVERSPORT’s Guest Services on Oct. 7.

To learn more, visit riversportokc.org.