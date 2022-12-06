OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The RIVERSPORT Junior Rowing Team is inviting the community to celebrate the end of the fall rowing season.

According to RIVERSPORT, “A Perfect Finish” is a night of wine and beer tasting, food and fun, all benefiting the junior rowing program.

There will also be an auction for those attending the event.

2022’s items available for auction include:

Thunder tickets

Summer camps

Ski lessons

Workout equipment

A four-day weekend getaway to Carlton Landing on Lake Eufaula

A one-week vacation for up to eight people in Durango, Colorado

A Perfect Finish is planned for Saturday, December 10, from 6-9 p.m. in the Devon Boathouse at 608 RIVERSPORT Drive, Oklahoma City, OK 73129.

All of the proceeds from this year’s event will help provide better access to the rowing program through scholarships. The proceeds will also provide funds for equipment and coaching tools.

This year’s fundraising goal is $40,000.

To purchase a ticket or view auction items, visit this link.