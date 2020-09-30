RIVERSPORT kicking off fall with ‘Outdoor October’ events

A dog and his owner enjoy some paddle boarding in RIVERSPORT’s lower pond. This activity will be available Saturday morning as part of Dogtober. Photo by Georgia Read for RIVERSPORT

A dog and his owner enjoy some paddle boarding in RIVERSPORT’s lower pond. This activity will be available Saturday morning as part of Dogtober.

Photo by Georgia Read for RIVERSPORT

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular outdoor attraction is encouraging Oklahomans to enjoy the fall weather with fun events outside.

RIVERSPORT will be celebrating the month of October with ‘Outdoor October’ events. The events kick off Saturday in the Boathouse District with ‘Dogtober,’ an event featuring a Bar K popup dog park and dog-friendly activities throughout the day.

Bar K, the new dog park, bar and restaurant slated to open in the Boathouse District in 2021, will create a version of their concept which includes DOGA [dog yoga], SUP with your PUP, an off-leash dog park area, beer tasting provided by COOP Ale, and live music. A pet photographer will be on hand for dog portraits, and free mini “ask a vet” and “ask a trainer” sessions will be held.

Outdoor October is a four-week series of Saturday events with a different focus each week:

  • Oct 3.     “Dogtober” Bar K popup and dog activities
  • Oct. 10.   Oktoberfest beer and authentic German cuisine
  • Oct. 17   “Biketober” free group ride, bike clinic, BMX race, and outdoor showing of “Rad,” the 80s BMX classic movie
  • Oct. 24.   Thrive Outside outdoor exhibitors, campfire and s’mores.

Outdoor October events will also feature food trucks and pop-up experiences including Urban Tomahawk’s axe throwing and All the Rage’s mobile rage room along with authentic German food and beer.

