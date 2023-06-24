The wait is over. RIVERSPORT OKC will open for its fourth season with RIVERSPORT Rapids on Saturday, March 16. Courtesy: RIVERSPORT OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma kicks off two weekends of festivals featuring on-the-water fun and fireworks at RIVERSPORT’s Stars & Stripes River Festival starting today.

RIVERSPORT’s Stars & Stripes River Festival returns June 24 and July 1 to Oklahoma City’s Boathouse District for two weekends of racing, adventures, live music, fireworks and Fourth of July fun for the whole family.

“The Stars & Stripes River Festival is one of our favorite events of the summer,” said Mike Knopp, RIVERSPORT Executive Director. “We first started it in 2012 and every year this festival brings thousands of people to RIVERSPORT and the Oklahoma River.”

On Saturday, June 24, spectators can expect the USRowing Master’s Central Regional Championships. Rowers from Colorado, Texas and Kansas are traveling to Oklahoma City to race in this national championship qualifier.

Families can also enjoy RIVERSPORT Rapids and Adventures, including whitewater rafting, surfing, tubing, adventure courses and more with free yard games and live music featuring Navy Band Southeast. In the evening, spectators can enjoy OGE NightSprints and the OKC RIVERSPORT Corporate Rowing & Dragon Boat League Championships followed by fireworks on the river.

The celebration continues Saturday, July 1, with RIVERSPORT’s Stars & Stripes Block Party.

RIVERSPORT Rapids and Adventures will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. along with traditional Fourth of July activities, food and drink specials, Top Gun Maverick playing on the OG&E Jumbotron, and a Thunder Dock Diving Dogs show.

Schedule of Events

SATURDAY, JUNE 24 SCHEDULE

8a-1p • USRowing Master’s Regional Championships

9a-10a • RIVERSPORT Corporate Whitewater Rafting League Championships

11a-6p • RIVERSPORT Adventures

4-10p • OG&E NightSprints

Corporate Rowing & Dragon Boat League Championships

Paddlefest Dragon Boat Racing

9p • Fireworks

SATURDAY, JULY 1 SCHEDULE

11a-6p • RIVERSPORT Adventures, Navy Week Celebration, Fourth of July Activities

12p, 2p & 4p • Top Gun Maverick playing on the OG&E Jumbotron

1p • Navy Ceremonial Guard Performance

6:15p • Thunder Dock Diving Dogs

7-9p • Navy Band Southeast

9p • Fireworks

The U.S. Navy will host special attractions in honor of Navy Week including robotics demonstrations, a ceremonial guard performance and live music from the Navy Band Southeast. Fireworks will begin at dusk over the whitewater center.

Entry to the Stars & Stripes River Festival & Block Party is free and parking is $10.

For more information about the 2023 Stars and Stripes River Festival, visit https://www.riversportokc.org/events/stars-stripes-river-festival/