RIVERSPORT offering free Learn to Row lessons

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are hoping to enjoy the great outdoors, RIVERSPORT will be teaching Oklahomans how to row.

RIVERSPORT is participating in US Rowing’s National ‘Learn to Row’ week by offering two dates for free Learn to Row lessons.

From 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, participants at Lake Overholser can learn the basic motion of rowing on land rowing machines before moving to Oar Boards on the water. Registrants will get a free lunch sandwich wrap.

Another event is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 12 at the Chesapeake Boathouse in the Boathouse District.

Learn to Row Day is free, but registration is required. The event is open to ages 14 and older.

Participants should wear comfortable clothes, athletic shoes & socks, and bring a hat, sunglasses, water bottle & sunscreen. 

