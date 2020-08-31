Riversport OKC opens new SURF OKC to the public

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Riversport OKC continues to be a feather in the cap of Oklahoma City with a new feature.

Long known for rowing, canoeing and kayaking, the complex now has a world class white water course, which gives residents a chance to catch a wave.

“Having a surfable wave in the middle of Oklahoma is pretty unique,” said Lucas Williams, of Riversport OKC.

Just in time to break up the dog days of summer, SURF OKC opens to the public.

“I’m from Oklahoma, so no experience surfing, but I love it. I’ve always wanted t,.” said Jay Wade.

Thanks to surplus money from MAPS 3, the Riversport complex now lets surfers from ages 7 to 70-years-old hang 10.

“We have pumps that force a 3-inch thick wall of water to the surface that creates a surfable wave. If you have any skateboard, snowboard or surfing experience, it translates pretty directly to those sports,” said Williams.

Most start on their belly, some moving up to their knees and the bravest go up on their feet.

“I’ve just got to practice it more. Maybe I’ll be out here going back and forth real easy someday,” said Eli.

This past weekend was the official opening of SURF OKC. Day and season passes are available.

So far, Oklahomans are saying great things about the new activity.

“Oh, I love it. It’s so awesome. The flow rider is so cool. I’ve been waiting for this for a long time. I think it’s really great for Oklahoma City,” said Wade.

“Right when people would get done, they would hop right back in line because they would want to do it again,” said Williams.

“It’s a lot of fun for families, good clean fun. It’s good to be outside,” said Rochelle.

SURF OKC will be open 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday this week.

You can go to riversportokc.org for a complete schedule and pricing.

