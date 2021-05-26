RIVERSPORT preparing for opening of new indoor ski simulator

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The RIVERSPORT Foundation says it is getting ready to mark the completion of two major projects in the Boathouse District.

One of those projects is the buildout of the second floor of the Whitewater Center building, which creates a new 8,200 square foot Leadership Center.

In addition to the center, restaurant facilities in the Whitewater Center were updated to include catering capabilities, renovations to the bar, and the creation of an indoor/outdoor space in Big Water Grill.

“These improvements continue to bring RIVERSPORT to the point where it is a total experience for outdoor enthusiasts, and these amenities position Riversport for long-term sustainability. I want to thank the taxpayers and Inasmuch for their support of these projects,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.

The second project is Ski OKC, an indoor ski simulator that brings year-round snow skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing to Oklahoma City.

Ski OKC ­­features an infinite, articulating ski slope covered in a specially-developed artificial ski grass called PoleSnow®. The low-friction fibers are misted with water to create a feeling similar to real snow.

RIVERSPORT’s simulator will also include a system that allows the slope to change from a Blue ski run to a Black run in seconds. Visitors can also practice jumps and slalom practice.

“Inasmuch Foundation is a proud supporter of RIVERSPORT Foundation’s efforts to provide numerous activities for our entire community to enjoy,” said Bob Ross, Chairman and CEO of Inasmuch Foundation. “The new indoor ski experience offers yet another adventure at the Boathouse District, but more importantly, it’s bringing a life experience to our underserved youth who may never have the opportunity to ski or snowboard.”

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held for both projects on Thursday, May 7.