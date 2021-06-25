RIVERSPORT providing free summer camp to foster care kids and children raised by grandparents

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – RIVERSPORT and Sunbeam Family Services are teaming up to provide a week of free summer camp to children raised by their grandparents, as well as kids in foster care.

The outdoor sports camp will host 113 grandchildren from 53 families, as well as 15 foster care children.

The kids will enjoy a range of activities, including rowing, sailing, outdoor adventure, canoeing/kayaking and ultimate outdoor adventure.

“RIVERSPORT camps create access to outdoor recreation and Olympic sport for metro area youth,” said Melanie Borger, Director of Corporate Engagement and Youth Outreach at RIVERSPORT. “Every kid deserves a safe place to play outside, get on the water, and connect with nature. We are honored to be able to provide youth programs to Sunbeam and the many grandparents and foster parents who also deserve a summer break.”

RIVERSPORT

An Outdoor Foundation Thrive Outside Grant is funding the free camp experience for the 128 children.

The grant encourages community members to spend time outdoors and aims to grow an outdoor community in Oklahoma City for children who may not have access to outdoor activity or experiences in nature.

“With support from the community, Sunbeam helps children and families learn, grow, and thrive,” said Sunbeam CEO Sarah Rahhal, LCSW IMH-E®.

Sunbeam’s Grandparents Raising Grandchildren program helps grandparents who raise their grandchildren without parents in the home by providing support groups, school supply assistance and more.

Sunbeam is a traditional foster care agency that serves Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, and Oklahoma counties.

Go to sunbeamfamilyservices.org/give/ to donate to Sunbeam.