RIVERSPORT reopens with a few additional safety measures

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular family attraction has reopened to the public, just in time for summer.

RIVERSPORT announced that it reopened whitewater rafting, tubing, and kayaking along with Sky Trail ropes course, high speed slides, and the youth zone this past weekend.

“We are fortunate that so many of our activities actually lend themselves to social distancing,” said Mike Knopp, executive director. “We opened kayaking and stand up paddle boarding a couple of weeks ago and feel really good about the way that’s going.”

RIVERSPORT says its summer camps will begin in June and include sailing, rowing, sprint kayaking, and adventure camps for youth.

“Being outdoors matters, and we see all of this as important part of getting kids, and really whole families, active and back outside,” Knopp said. “At the same time, we understand the risks and are doing all that we can to reduce them.”

In the meantime, employees are making sure each piece of equipment is disinfected between uses. Employees are also screened daily for symptoms or exposure to the coronavirus and are required to wear masks.

Masks are optional for guests.

Also, whitewater rafting is opened but guests can only raft with people in their group.