RIVERSPORT Stars & Stripes River Festival to bring live music and on-the-water fun to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – RIVERSPORT is cranking up summer fun this Saturday with a festival in Oklahoma City’s Boathouse District.

The 2021 Stars & Stripes River Festival will combine water activities with food trucks and live music, according to a RIVERSPORT news release.

The Stars & Stripes Regatta and the RIVERSPORT Whitewater Rafting League Championship will be Saturday morning on the rapids.

Activities between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. include RIVERSPORT Adventures, whitewater rafting, racing throughout the day and live music from Hypnotik Duo in the Whitewater Center.

The event will also include night racing with OGE NightSprints featuring OKC RIVERSPORT Corporate Rowing & Dragon Boat League Championships on the Oklahoma River.

Admission is free but parking costs $10. RIVERSPORT passes are available online at www.riversportokc.org and at guest services for adventures, surfing, skiing, rafting and tubing.

The event schedule is as follows:

8 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Stars & Stripes Regatta on the Oklahoma River 

10 a.m. – Corporate Rafting League Spring Championships, Whitewater Center

11 a.m. – RIVERSPORT Rapids & Adventures Open 

4 p.m. – OGE NightSprints on the Oklahoma River

  • Corporate Rowing League Championships (FLT, River) 
  • Dragon Boat League Championships (FLT, River) 

4-8 p.m. – Hudiburg Summer Concert Series – Hypnotik Duo, Whitewater Center

  • Surf OKC and Ski OKC open til 8 p.m.

KFOR News Channel 4 is a sponsor of the event.

