RIVERSPORT to hold new outdoor summer camp

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – RIVERSPORT is holding a new outdoor summer camp this summer for kids to learn water-safety basics and explore the native Oklahoma ecosystem.

The camp, RIVERSPORT Outdoor Adventure Camp, Lake Overholser, is a week-long, half-day camp.

Campers will take part in water-based activities including fishing, kayaking, canoeing, dragon boating, and stand up paddle boarding on the North Canadian River. Off the water, campers will observe nature, explore Lake Overholser’s trails on scooters, go on nature treks, and make new friends while playing outdoor games.

Camps are open to both boys and girls ages 8 to 14. Everybody gets a camp t-shirt and RIVERSPORT provides all equipment and a snack.

Currently two camp sessions are scheduled: June 8-12 and June 15-19. All camp sessions are half day in the morning from 8 a.m. to noon. RIVERSPORT will adjust number of sessions available as demand dictates.

