OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – RIVERSPORT is hosting a FlowRider championship for local and national riders right here in Oklahoma City.

According to RIVERSPORT, riders will be competing for the championship title as well as cash prizes totaling $10,000.

“From world-class regattas to national surf tours, RIVERSPORT is proud to bring a myriad of diverse watersport events to Oklahoma City,” said Mike Knopp, RIVERSPORT’s executive director. “We’re excited to welcome the nation’s best flowboarders to the Boathouse District and look forward to a weekend of action-packed competition.”

The 2023 Flow Tour National Championship is welcome to riders of all ages and levels to compete in three divisions: Pro, Outlaw Flowboard and Amateur.

Officials say entry fees begin at $60 per person, and riders will have access to special practice sessions August 22-14. The event is free for spectators.

The 2023 Flow Tour National Championship event schedule:

Friday, Aug. 25

4 to 7 p.m. – Check-In for Competitors

5 to 7 p.m. – Practice for Competitors

Saturday, Aug. 26

11 a.m. – Preliminary Competition Begins

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. – RIVERSPORT Hours

2 to 5 p.m. – Live Music by Cruise & McMasters

Sunday, Aug. 27

11 a.m. – Finals Competition Begins

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. – RIVERSPORT Hours

For more information or to register for the championship, visit riversportokc.org/flowtour.