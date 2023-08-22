OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – RIVERSPORT is hosting a FlowRider championship for local and national riders right here in Oklahoma City.
According to RIVERSPORT, riders will be competing for the championship title as well as cash prizes totaling $10,000.
“From world-class regattas to national surf tours, RIVERSPORT is proud to bring a myriad of diverse watersport events to Oklahoma City,” said Mike Knopp, RIVERSPORT’s executive director. “We’re excited to welcome the nation’s best flowboarders to the Boathouse District and look forward to a weekend of action-packed competition.”
The 2023 Flow Tour National Championship is welcome to riders of all ages and levels to compete in three divisions: Pro, Outlaw Flowboard and Amateur.
Officials say entry fees begin at $60 per person, and riders will have access to special practice sessions August 22-14. The event is free for spectators.
The 2023 Flow Tour National Championship event schedule:
Friday, Aug. 25
- 4 to 7 p.m. – Check-In for Competitors
- 5 to 7 p.m. – Practice for Competitors
Saturday, Aug. 26
- 11 a.m. – Preliminary Competition Begins
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. – RIVERSPORT Hours
- 2 to 5 p.m. – Live Music by Cruise & McMasters
Sunday, Aug. 27
- 11 a.m. – Finals Competition Begins
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. – RIVERSPORT Hours
For more information or to register for the championship, visit riversportokc.org/flowtour.