RIVERSPORT to open for Spring Break

High speed slides and the SandRidge Sky Trail, two of the activities opening at RIVERSPORT, on Saturday, March 14.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular adventure park in Oklahoma City is opening this weekend, just in time for Spring Break.

RIVERSPORT Adventures opens Saturday and will be open every day through March 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There are many land attractions at RIVERSPORT that will be open, such as the SandRidge Sky Trail and Sky Zip, high-speed slides, Adventure Climb, Rumble Drop, Sky Tykes, Cloud Bounce, Kids Zip, Bike Park, and the Ninja Warrior inflatable. Stand-up paddleboarding and flatwater kayaking are also options for those who love the water.

During spring break, season passes will be available at a 50% discount and will include whitewater rafting which opens the first weekend in May and the new surfing feature coming Memorial Day weekend.

Passes can be purchased at the McClendon Whitewater Center in the Boathouse District, or online here.

After March 22, RIVERSPORT OKC will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Memorial Day weekend and then daily through August 16.