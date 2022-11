OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – RIVERSPORT’s Winter Glow experience is back at the Boathouse for the holiday season.

Winter Glow begins Friday, November 25 and continues through Friday, December 30.

RIVERTSPORT’S Winter Glow activities. Image courtesy RIVERSPORT.

RIVERTSPORT’S Winter Glow activities. Image courtesy RIVERSPORT.

RIVERTSPORT’S Winter Glow activities. Image courtesy RIVERSPORT.

RIVERTSPORT’S Winter Glow activities. Image courtesy RIVERSPORT.

According to RIVERSPORT, Winter Glow is included in RIVERSPORT season memberships, and day passes are available:

$19.99 for adults

$14.99 for youth ages 12 and younger

2022 Winter Glow hours Nov. 25 through Dec. 18 include:

Fridays 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Saturdays 1:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Sundays 1:00-6:00 p.m.

Dec. 19-23 and Dec. 26-30:

Monday-Thursday 4:00-8:00 p.m.

Fridays 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Saturdays 1:00-8:00 p.m.

Sundays 1:00-6:00 p.m.

Winter Glow will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

For more information, visit RIVERSPORT’s website.