NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Riverwind Casino is teaming up with Our Blood Institute to host a blood drive in July.

According to Riverwind, the blood drive is scheduled for Thursday, July 6, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Riverwind Hotel.

The Casino says successful donors will get $10 in Wild Card Bonus play as well as a limited-edition, red, white and blue shirt and a free camp chair as part of OBI’s All-American Promotion. Donors will also receive their choice of one ticket to Science Museum Oklahoma, Frontier City or Hurricane Harbor.

Those who would like to support the Global Blood Fund can forego the shirt and OBI will make a donation of similar value to the fund instead, officials say.

“Our continued partnership with OBI helps them perform their important service to our community,” said Justin Yahola, Riverwind’s general manager. “Giving blood is a good way to help those in need and Riverwind’s patrons and employees usually give generously during these drives.”

According to officials, 393 donors who have donated at Riverwind Casino blood drives have helped 1,179 people across OBI’s service area since the beginning of 2022.

For more information on where to donate, visit obi.org.