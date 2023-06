NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Riverwind Casino officials say tonight’s Beats & Bites Festival has been postponed due to overnight rain.

Image courtesy KFOR

As a result of heavy rain overnight in the area, Riverwind Casino officials confirm they have postponed today’s Beats & Bites Festival to a later date.

The new date has not been announced.

Tickets will be honored at the rescheduled date.