Roads, bridges becoming slick across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are heading out of the door to get to work, crews with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say you should prepare for delays.

Areas of freezing drizzle and mist moved through Oklahoma on Monday morning, making some roads and bridges slick and hazardous.

The freezing drizzle is creating black ice which is hard to see on the highway, so drivers need to slow down and use extra caution on elevated surfaces.

Salt and sand operations are underway across the Panhandle, northwestern, central and northeastern counties, mainly north of I-40 in the west and I-44 in the east.

Slick roads are being reported on I-35 north of the Oklahoma City metro area.

Drivers are encouraged to drive slowly and watch for black ice.

REMEMBER during snowy and icy conditions, motorists are asked to:

Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.

Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.

Be aware of “black ice,” which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.

Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.