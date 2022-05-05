POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A road is closed after collapsing in Pottawatomie County.

The Tecumseh Fire Department alerted community members through social media that Benson Park between U.S. 177 and N 13 St. will be closed for the foreseeable future.

A collapsed road at Benson Park between US 177 and N 13 St. Photo from Tecumseh Fire Department

A large section of the road collapsed, breaking into several pieces.

Tecumseh Fire Chief Rhett Banks said his agency discovered the collapsed road at around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Rainfall was a factor in the road collapsing.

“[The rain] has been steady, the ground is saturated. The ground can’t really take anymore if it’s already saturated,” Banks said.

The road is located over a creek. Saturation from the creek also contributed to the collapse, Banks said.

“The amount of water that was being forced under the relief in the roadway was what caused the road to wash out and collapse,” he said.

There is currently no timeline for when the road will be repaired.

Officials are still assessing the damage and working to determine what is needed to repair the road.