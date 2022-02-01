OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City authorities captured a road rage and hit-and-run suspect following a chase Tuesday afternoon.

Law enforcement began pursuing the suspect shortly before 4:50 p.m.

The chase spanned the northeast part of the city, with the suspect driving a gray Chevy Silverado and leading law enforcement on Interstate 35 from NE 23rd.

The suspect exited I-35 at 36th, went east on 36th, then north on the I-35 service road and hit another car before exiting at NE 50th.

The chase then went south on Coltrane before the pursuit was terminated.

The chase picked back up at westbound 23rd Street, coming up to I-35.

Authorities caught the suspect shortly later.

No further information is currently available.