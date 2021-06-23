Road repairs begin in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Logan County Commissioner Marven Goodman said a new road project is underway along Broadway from Waterloo to Charter Oak, hoping to make one of the busiest intersections in the county safer.

“We’ve had several people lose their lives here at this intersection just since I’ve been county commissioner,” said County Commissioner Marven Goodman.

The commissioner said since he took office seven years ago, four people lost their lives at the intersection.

Now, Logan County is hoping to make the area safer by upgrading the intersection from a two-way stop to a four-way.

“We believe that will meter in some of the traffic going north and south through the morning and afternoon,” he said. “Because this gets really busy in through here.”

Goodman also said the county will install big flashing stop signs at the intersection.

“We’ll have ‘stop ahead’ flashing signs also on the approach up here to let people know their will be a stop sign here,” said the commissioner.

Crews are working to fix pot holes, cracks and buckles along the busy stretch of roadway. The commissioner said when it’s all finished, the improvements will hopefully last the next 12 to 15 years.

Road repairs to begin in Logan County.

The project is made possible due to the passage of House Bill 2892. The legislation takes state money, usually used for bigger projects, and sends it back to the county just to fix roads.

Commissioner Goodman said the fixes will start in more populated areas. In rural areas, he’s hoping to provide more all-weather roads.

“One that we can maintain with a road grader rather than trying to throw asphalt in a pothole and chip sealed,” he said.

“There could be a lot more effort put into this area. It just seems to me we’re the unsung corner of Logan County,” said Chantz Robinson, a Cashion resident.

Robinson said the improvements are great, but he worries about when or if the improvements will ever come around to his corner of Logan County.

“You know, our property tax pays for school busses that drive up and down these roads every day,” he said. “Safety for our kids is the upmost importance.”

He said patches and fixes aren’t cutting it.

“Our roads have almost gotten to the point where we need to start over. The ditches and culverts have been graded full. There’s nowhere for the water to run. Ninety percent of it goes into the road,” said Robinson.

He said he’s even skeptical about the solution.

“It’s election year, there’s always some grading going on. Are the roads better? No. It’s usually a patch job or a little work here and there,” he said.

The commissioner said if all goes according to plan and the weather behaves, the project should be finished by Tuesday.

Today, contractors were able to fill the damaged areas in the northbound lanes. Tomorrow, they will start on the southbound lanes.