ANADARKO, Okla. (KFOR) – A tour that sheds light on the history of federal Indian boarding school policies is coming to Oklahoma.

The Road to Healing is a year-long tour by U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland.

It is set to begin at Riverside Indian School, located at 101 Riverside Drive in Anadarko on Saturday, July 9 at 10 a.m.

The Road to Healing is a yearlong tour across the United States where First Americans, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiian survivors of federal Indian boarding school policies can have a platform to share personal experiences with these policies.

The U.S. Department of the Interior began the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative to shed light on the history of federal Indian boarding school policies. The Road to Healing tour is designed to allow survivors a chance to share their personal experiences.

Trauma-informed support will be available on-site, and survivors and their families can be connected to follow-up support, as requested.

Transportation is available to First Americans wanting to participate. Please call (580) 272-2573 or email Amber.Fox@Chickasaw.net for transportation information.