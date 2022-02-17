MOORELAND, Okla. (KFOR) – As the state prepares for another winter storm, residents in northwestern Oklahoma are already seeing winter precipitation.

Early Thursday morning, heavy snow began to fall in northwestern communities.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. for the following counties:

Alfalfa

Dewey

Ellis

Garfield

Grant

Harper

Kay

Major

Woods

Woodward.

Early Thursday morning, KFOR stormchaser Mike Bennett reported that roads in Major County are already becoming snow packed.

He said some areas are slick and hazardous.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority crews are treating slick spots in the area.

In northwestern parts of the state, highways are slick in spots as snowfall ranges from light to heavy.

Drivers are encouraged to take their time on the roads and prepare for delays.