BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – A legendary singer and songwriter is being honored in his hometown of Bethany.

Oklahoma City/County Historical Society alongside the City of Bethany placed a roadside site marker on Route 66 near Council Road to honor Tommy Collins, officials say.

Tommy Collins historic site marker in Bethany, Oklahoma. Image courtesy Oklahoma City/County Historical Society. Tommy Collins historic site marker in Bethany, Oklahoma. Image courtesy Oklahoma City/County Historical Society. Leona Williams. Image courtesy Oklahoma City/County Historical Society.

Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan and Mayor Nikki Lloyd were joined by fellow Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame member Gayla Peevey and singer Leona Williams on behalf of the Collins family. Williams was a longtime friend and co-writer of Collins up until he died in 2000.

The Historical Society says Peevey also performed on Oklahoma City radio station KLPR, where both she and Collins were first discovered in the 1950’s.

“I enjoy sharing the rich music history that stems from Oklahoma,” said Commissioner Brian Maughan, “when people think of ‘music cities’ they think of Nashville, Austin, Chicago, New Orleans… I want to put Oklahoma on that list. I want people to know about the artist that came from this state.”

According to officials, Collins was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame and was given the Pathmaker Award from the Oklahoma City/County Historical Society. Collins was also inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1999 and is best known for “Bakersfield Sound” of the county music genre.