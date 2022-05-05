POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are urging drivers to use extreme caution after severe weather moved through Oklahoma on Wednesday evening.

Officials with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office say the roadway along Econtchka Road and Independence Road to the east is washed out.

So far, authorities say they have not received any reports of injuries from the storms.

However, they know the storms caused property damage.

If you see a roadway that is damaged or blocked, call the sheriff’s office at (405) 273-1727.