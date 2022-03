OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Two people dressed as maintenance workers broke into an apartment while a couple was home.

The crime was caught on camera.

It happened at the Indigo Apartments near NW 122nd and Penn.

The suspects managed to get inside the apartment and then attacked and robbed a couple.

Suspects seen leaving in this white Pickup. Image from OCKPD

The suspects were armed according to police and they got away with a key fob, cash, and mobile phone.

They were seen leaving in a newer model white Ford pickup.