Robbery suspect arrested in Oklahoma City following police chase

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A robbery suspect crashed a vehicle during a police chase in Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A robbery suspect is in police custody following a chase in Oklahoma City on Saturday.

The Oklahoma City Police Department’s Hefner Division was alerted to a robbery Saturday morning, but officers lost track of the suspect, according to a Police Department official.

The Police Department’s Springlake Division later located the suspect.

The suspect fled in a vehicle at 11:40 a.m., leading Oklahoma City Police Department officers on a chase through Interstate 44 and ultimately to the area of Northwest 36th and North Walker, where the suspect crashed the vehicle and fled on foot.

The suspect ran toward a church, but was ultimately captured by police.

Police have not yet released details on the robbery that the yet-to-be-named suspect is accused of committing.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter