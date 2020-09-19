Robbery suspect arrested in Oklahoma City following police chase

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A robbery suspect is in police custody following a chase in Oklahoma City on Saturday.

The Oklahoma City Police Department’s Hefner Division was alerted to a robbery Saturday morning, but officers lost track of the suspect, according to a Police Department official.

The Police Department’s Springlake Division later located the suspect.

The suspect fled in a vehicle at 11:40 a.m., leading Oklahoma City Police Department officers on a chase through Interstate 44 and ultimately to the area of Northwest 36th and North Walker, where the suspect crashed the vehicle and fled on foot.

The suspect ran toward a church, but was ultimately captured by police.

Police have not yet released details on the robbery that the yet-to-be-named suspect is accused of committing.

