OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A robbery suspect is in police custody following a chase in Oklahoma City on Saturday.
The Oklahoma City Police Department’s Hefner Division was alerted to a robbery Saturday morning, but officers lost track of the suspect, according to a Police Department official.
The Police Department’s Springlake Division later located the suspect.
The suspect fled in a vehicle at 11:40 a.m., leading Oklahoma City Police Department officers on a chase through Interstate 44 and ultimately to the area of Northwest 36th and North Walker, where the suspect crashed the vehicle and fled on foot.
The suspect ran toward a church, but was ultimately captured by police.
Police have not yet released details on the robbery that the yet-to-be-named suspect is accused of committing.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Oklahoma City firefighters lead team effort in rescuing Belgian Draft horse used for carriage rides in Bricktown
- 16 shot, 2 fatally, at party in Rochester, police say
- Group issues Halloween 2020 guidelines, color-coded coronavirus risk map
- Second stimulus checks: Where we stand after Trump’s push for new direct payments
- Robbery suspect arrested in Oklahoma City following police chase