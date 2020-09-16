Robbery suspect shot in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A suspect was shot by a security guard during an attempted robbery at a pharmacy in Norman on Wednesday.
Norman Police Department officers were called to Sooner Pharmacy, 1811 W. Lindsey St., regarding a robbery.
A Norman police official said the suspect entered the pharmacy and attempted to commit a robbery.
The suspect was shot by a security guard, the police official said.
No further details have been released.
Stay with KFOR as this situation develops.
