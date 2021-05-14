Robert De Niro injured in Oklahoma, was in town for Martin Scorsese film co-starring Leonardo DiCaprio

(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Legendary actor Robert De Niro recently injured his leg while in Oklahoma for a film production directed by Martin Scorsese and co-starring Leonardo DiCaprio, according to Yahoo News.

De Niro injured his leg while off-set.

Scorsese is filming “Killers of the Flower Moon.” De Niro and DiCaprio are co-starring in the film.

De Niro returned to New York to recover from the injury.

The film production put out a notice seeking crew members in March.

Go to Yahoo’s article for the full story on De Niro’s injury.

