YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Families in the Oklahoma City metro will not want to miss a fun event in downtown Yukon.

Rock the Route will be held on Sept. 1 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. in Yukon.

Organizers say families can stop by the craft tent for festive crafts, take part in yard games, a music wall, and even a photo booth.

In addition to the free family-friendly activities, there will also be pay to play activities that include a mechanical bull, a rock climbing wall, and face painting.

Visitors can enjoy a free concert featuring Muscadine Bloodline and Jack Ingram.

Organizers say the concert and family-friendly activities will take over Main Street between 4th and 5th Streets.

Food trucks will also be parked nearby, and several Main Street businesses will stay open later than usual.

No tickets are necessary, but guests are encouraged to arrive early.