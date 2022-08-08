OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Brazilian steakhouse is coming to Oklahoma City.

Rodizio Grill will open its first location in Oklahoma later this year in Bricktown.

“After 15 years as Bricktown business owners, we are thrilled to bring Rodizio Grill to the area,” said Mark and Becky Chapman, owners of Rodizio Grill OKC. “It is going to be a fabulous addition to OKC and such a fun spot for groups and families to connect. We love the unique concept and cultural experience that it brings to its guests.”

Rodizio Grill was the first Brazilian ‘churrasco’ steakhouse in the United States.

More than 25 years later, the restaurant is known for its playful Brazilian spirit, authentic menu offerings and family-friendly atmosphere.

The concept features rotisserie-grilled meat, seasoned and carved tableside by traditionally dressed Gauchos.

Guests can also enjoy an award-winning gourmet salad bar, authentic hot side dishes, and real, fresh-pressed juices.

“I fell in love with Oklahoma City years ago. The people are so warm and welcoming,” said Ivan Utrera, Founder and President of Rodizio Grill. “In some ways, OKC reminds me of my childhood community in Brazil: family-oriented, neighborly, joyful. As Ambassadors of Brazil, we cannot wait to welcome the Oklahoma City community into Rodizio Grill — our home — and celebrate with us the alegria that is the Rodizio Grill experience. I believe the concept and the community will be a natural fit for one another.”