ROGER MILLS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Election Board says the polling place at the Roger Mills County Ag Pavilion will be temporarily relocated for the March 7 election due to Sunday night’s tornado damage.

The Ag Pavilion, located at 300 N. Fair Barn Rd. in Cheyenne, usually serves as the polling place for precincts 650202 and 650303 in Roger Mills County.

Now, state and county election officials say that voting will take place at the First Baptist Church of Cheyenne, located on 608 E. Broadway Ave.

Roger Mills County voters will be deciding on State Question 820, the legalization of recreational marijuana in Oklahoma, on March 7, 2023.

Check your polling place on the OK Voter Portal.