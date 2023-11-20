ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Rogers County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is mourning the loss of one of its own K-9s.

RCSO officials say K-9 Bosko, a two-year veteran of the department, was diagnosed with cancer late last week and died Sunday afternoon.

Bosko you were loved by many, feared by a few, and will be missed by all. Rogers County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post

Images courtesy Rogers County Sheriff’s Office

Bosko, a dual purpose Dutch shepherd who was imported from Poland, started his career with the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office in March of 2021.

“Bosko was assigned to Then Cpl. Fullerton, who attended the Bluedrive K9 school in Cookeville, TN where they were certified as a team and began their far too short but successful and storied career together,” said the sheriff’s office. “K9 Bosko was a state certified K9 through CLEET, and held national certifications through NNDDA (National Narcotic Detecting Dog Assocation), and NAPWDA ( North American Police Work Dog Association).”

During his time at the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office, Bosko and Sgt. Fullerton were responsible for uncovering:

52.589 kilograms of methamphetamine

6.44 grams of heroin

30.988 kilograms of fentanyl

347 various pieces of drug paraphernalia

Bosko was also responsible for locating four wanted felons and had a successful apprehension of a felon wanted in multiple states.