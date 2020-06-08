Roll into summertime with opening of outdoor roller skating rink at Scissortail Park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you’re looking to learn a new hobby or just want to enjoy a Saturday afternoon with your family, an outdoor roller skating rink at an Oklahoma City park opens next month.

On July 1, the Sky Rink at Scissortail Park is set to open.

There will be traditional quad and inline skates available to rent at the seasonal outdoor rink.

Prices and hours for the park will be announced soon, officials with the park said.

Masks will not be required, but the number of skaters on the rink at one time will be limited.

Scissortail Park opened in September 27 with a Kings of Leon concert.

Organizers announced 26,000 people were inside the park before Kings of Leon took the stage.

The rest of the 70-acre park will be finished in 2021.