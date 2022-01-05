Rollover accident along Turner Turnpike sends 3 people to hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A crash along Turner Turnpike in Oklahoma City on Wednesday sent three people to the hospital.

The crash involved a vehicle going into a rollover around noon near Hiwassee Road.

Two people were rushed to the hospital by ambulance, and the third victim, a child, was flown in a medical helicopter.

The turnpike’s eastbound lanes were temporarily closed to allow the helicopter to land.

The lanes were later reopened.

Information has not been provided on the victims’ conditions but there are reports that at least one maybe two of the victims were ejected from the vehicle.