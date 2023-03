OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Police Department says one person is in critical condition after a rollover accident in the NW metro.

Police officials say the incident happened near Shartel and Northwest 36th street where the driver of the Jeep had to be extricated out of the car.

Photo courtesy KFOR

OKCPD confirmed the individual was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. Officials say the other driver had minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.