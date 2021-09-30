UPDATE: I-235 North exit ramp reopened following rollover crash in Oklahoma City

UPDATE: Interstate 235’s 10th Street exit ramp in Oklahoma City is open again following a rollover crash.

Crash debris has been cleared from the scene, according to officials.

Original Story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Interstate 235 northbound exit in Oklahoma City is closed following a rollover crash Thursday night.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed the 10th Street exit on I-235 north following the crash at Northeast 10th and I-235.

A light pole was struck during the crash. The pole fell into the exit ramp upon impact.

No information has been provided yet on how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing situation.

