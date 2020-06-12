Rollover crash near Shawnee leaves two juveniles critically injured

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Two juveniles are in critical condition after a rollover crash near Shawnee.

Around 12:50 a.m. on Friday, a minivan headed westbound on I-40, just west of the Kickapoo exit, was involved in a rollover crash.

Seven people were inside the minivan; three adults and four juveniles.

Two of the juveniles were ejected from the vehicle and transported to the hospital in critical condition. The conditions of the three adults and two other juveniles are unknown.

Official are investigating what led up to the crash.