OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drivers along a busy interstate may have to find an alternate route to their destination on Monday afternoon.

On Monday afternoon, emergency crews were called to a rollover accident along I-40 and Sunnylane Rd.

As a result, officials closed all but one lane of I-40, causing a major traffic issue. At one point, traffic was backed up for about three miles.

Drivers are encouraged to be prepared for delays or to find an alternate route.

So far, there’s no word on what caused the accident.