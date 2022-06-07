OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say two people were injured when a roof collapsed at a business on Tuesday morning.

Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a possible roof collapse at a business in the 7500 block of S.W. 29th St.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they immediately began searching for people who were trapped inside the structure.

At this point, officials say at least two people were injured in the collapse.

Authorities say everyone was safely evacuated from the building.