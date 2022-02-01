MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Rose State graduates will now have another option to continue their education.

Recently, officials at Rose State College announced a partnership with the University of Oklahoma to streamline transfers to allow students to complete their four-year degree at OU.

“We are excited about this opportunity for our students with the University of Oklahoma,” said Dr. Jeanie Webb, president of Rose State College. “Rose State has a long and ongoing relationship with OU and this agreement is another opportunity to help students reach their goals.”

Beginning in 2022, the OU Crimson Commitment program will be available to incoming Oklahoma’s Promise transfer students who are members of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and participants of the Ticket to Rose program at Rose State. As part of the program, eligible students will not have to pay tuition, and up to $8,300 in student fees will be covered each academic year for two years.

“A college degree can be the springboard to incredible future success,” said Jeff Blahnik, senior associate vice president of OU’s Division of Enrollment Management. “Helping fill the financial gap to cover educational costs will ensure that academically prepared students in the state have the ability to make this future a reality regardless of their background.”

To qualify for Crimson Commitment for the 2022-23 school year, an incoming eligible transfer student must:

Qualify fully for Oklahoma’s Promise

Become a member of Phi Theta Kappa or be a participant of the Ticket to Rose program at Rose State College

Apply to OU by March 1, 2022

Be admitted to OU as a full-time transfer student

Complete a FAFSA application by March 1, 2022

Enroll as a full-time student each semester

“Crimson Commitment will provide Oklahoma’s Promise students with a path to achieve their goal of an OU degree,” said Brad Burnett, associate vice president for the Division of Enrollment Management at OU. “We are excited to offer more resources to qualifying transfer students within the Ticket to Rose program and the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.”

Oklahoma residents whose annual family income does not exceed $60,000 may enroll in Oklahoma’s Promise between eighth and 11th grade to earn a scholarship for college tuition.

Earlier this month, Rose State also announced a similar partnership with the University of Central Oklahoma.