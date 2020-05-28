Rose State announces schedule for virtual Kids College

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Rose State College’s Kids College is transitioning to online learning for the summer via Facebook due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new format allows for students to safely learn and have fun with wacky instructors teaching STEM, cooking, art, sports and other educational topics.

Social distance online learning will start as scheduled on Monday, June 8 and run through Monday, Aug. 3.

“We are excited for the opportunity to continue helping Kids College students discover new passions and grow existing interests through our online offerings this summer,” Rose State Community Learning Center Director Rick Woodward said. “Kids College has provided a plethora of opportunities for students to learn about diverse, exciting subjects and acquire a broad range of skills throughout the years. Our goal is to provide students who attend our online courses with the same quality learning experiences and exciting opportunities that they would have in-person.”

Instead of face-to-face learning, students will go on Facebook to retrieve the daily content (hosted on YouTube) and meet up with Kids College Host Kathy Gentry.

Gentry, an instructor with the Mid-Del School District, will lead participants through daily fun facts, at-home projects, and guided lessons.

Students can access the free learning content via the Kids College Facebook Page at Rose State Kids College. There is no registration or enrollment.

The content schedule is as follows:

June 8-12: Cooking with Amanda Bennett

June 15-19: STEM with Tami Sanders

June 22-26: Sports with Matt Weinrich

June 29-July 3: America/Patriotic with Ambra Smith

July 6-10: Aerospace with Magi Whitaker

July 13-17: Animals with Lisa Pitts

July 20-24: Art with Danita Hollins

July 27-31: Weather with Beth Brown

Aug 3-7: Oklahoma with Kathy Scruggs

Parents can also go to the Kids College website at www.rose.edu/kids to see a schedule of offerings for each week.