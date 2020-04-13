Rose State College donates PPE to City of Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Rose State Environmental Training Program is helping city officials in Midwest City with a donation of personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, Rose State’s Environmental Training coordinator established boxes of examination gloves and protective face shields that could be donated.

Rose State reached out to the City of Midwest City Public Works & Safety Division to see if they could use the donation.

With social distancing guidelines still in place, Paul Streets, Director of the Midwest City Public Works Department and Tom Bridgett, Midwest City Deputy Safety Coordinator, picked up the items.

“This is a stressful time for all of us as we react to the pandemic and attempt to make plans proactively. We’re so fortunate to have this opportunity to support our local infrastructure during this challenging time,” Rose State College President Dr. Jeanie Webb said.