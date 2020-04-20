Rose State College Foundation Board approves Student Relief Fund to help students during COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Rose State College Foundation Board has approved a Student Relief Fund to assist students needing financial assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding will provide internet access for students, cover a portion of unpaid classes for the spring semester and other immediate needs of students.

“The Foundation Board is committed to supporting students who are needing financial assistance, at this time,” Rose State Foundation Executive Director Cindy Mikeman said. “It’s important for students to complete the spring semester and enroll in virtual summer classes at Rose State College and it is our hope that students will complete their education without any barriers.”

Rose State officials say internet access was a need that should be addressed.

Rose State moved all class delivery to an online platform for the remainder of the spring semester and will continue through summer 2020.

At least 50 to 75 Rose State students have been identified as not having internet access in their homes.

The college has loaned laptops to those students and will allow use of the relief fund to assist with internet access at private residences to ensure the students have every opportunity to complete their college work.

Students interested in taking advantage of the fund will be required to fill out an application which will be reviewed by a committee for student selection.

The application can be found on the Rose State website here.

You can donate to the relief fund as well.

Another benefit to struggling students will come after April 20 in the form of $256 as part of the CARES Act. The students must be enrolled at Rose State at the time to take advantage of this funding.