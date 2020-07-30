Rose State College hosting free COVID-19 drive-thru testing

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – City leaders in Midwest City say people who believe they might have COVID-19 will soon be able to take part in a free drive-thru testing event.

Rose State College is hosting free drive-thru COVID-19 testing events on campus.

Testing begins on Sunday, Aug. 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will continue each Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 6000 S. Prosper Dr. at the Hudiburg Chevrolet Center circle drive.

In order to take part in the testing, you must register online.

Officials say most patients get their results back within two business days.

