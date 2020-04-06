Rose State College hosting virtual commencement ceremony

Live Now
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A local community college says it will hold a virtual commencement ceremony for students who are graduating this semester.

Officials say Rose State College will conduct a virtual commencement ceremony on Friday, May 8 to recognize its graduating class.

Organizers say each graduate will have the opportunity to have their name announced through the virtual ceremony, along with their photo.

“I recognize there is no way that this virtual ceremony can match the excitement or the pomp and circumstance of the real ceremony, but we strongly desire to recognize the accomplishments of our students,” Rose State College President Dr. Jeanie Webb said. “These are very unusual circumstances that we are facing, and clearly our first concerns are the health and safety of our students and their guests.”

